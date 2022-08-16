Tieton Capital Management LLC Buys 321,758 Shares of BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX)

Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) by 123.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 581,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321,758 shares during the period. BM Technologies makes up about 2.7% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned 4.76% of BM Technologies worth $4,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in BM Technologies by 338.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BM Technologies by 25.4% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 157,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 31,815 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its stake in shares of BM Technologies by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in BM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $5,113,000. Institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

BM Technologies Price Performance

BMTX stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.51. The stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,124. The firm has a market cap of $79.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.75 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.44. BM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $15.10.

BM Technologies Profile

BM Technologies, Inc operates as a financial technology (fintech) company in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner bank, customers bank, which is a related party and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured bank. The company, through its fintech banking platform, offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through digital channels.

