Tieton Capital Management LLC Buys 1,012,016 Shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) by 242.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,428,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012,016 shares during the quarter. ChromaDex comprises 1.9% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned about 2.09% of ChromaDex worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDXC. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in ChromaDex during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ChromaDex in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in ChromaDex by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 68,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 8,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Stock Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ:CDXC traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $1.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,127. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12. ChromaDex Co. has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $114.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ChromaDex ( NASDAQ:CDXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 41.01% and a negative return on equity of 99.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDXC. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ChromaDex from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded ChromaDex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered ChromaDex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.40 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ChromaDex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau bought 60,037 shares of ChromaDex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $99,661.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,925,641 shares in the company, valued at $11,496,564.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

