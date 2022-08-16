Thunder Token Hits One Day Volume of $8.73 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. Thunder Token has a market cap of $68.42 million and approximately $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Thunder Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

