TheStreet Lowers The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) to D

TheStreet downgraded shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on The Dixie Group in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

The Dixie Group stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.56. The Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $6.98.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,248,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 136,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 74,588 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 18,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

