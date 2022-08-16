TheStreet Lowers The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) to D

TheStreet downgraded shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on The Dixie Group in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a hold rating for the company.
The Dixie Group Trading Down 10.7 %
The Dixie Group stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.56. The Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $6.98.
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
