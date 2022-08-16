TheStreet Lowers Gannett (NYSE:GCI) to D

TheStreet cut shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Gannett from $4.25 to $2.65 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Gannett Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GCI opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $366.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Gannett has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Gannett

In related news, CEO Michael Reed acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,836,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,657.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Gannett news, Director John Jeffry Louis sold 7,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total value of $27,678.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 347,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Reed purchased 500,000 shares of Gannett stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,836,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,657.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GCI. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Gannett by 47,426.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gannett in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Gannett in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Gannett by 149.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gannett in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 230 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.9 million and Sunday circulation of 2.2 million; 249 weekly print media with total circulation of approximately 1.4 million; and 292 locally-focused websites.

