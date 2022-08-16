TheStreet Lowers Gannett (NYSE:GCI) to D

TheStreet cut shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Gannett from $4.25 to $2.65 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.
Gannett Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE:GCI opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $366.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Gannett has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GCI. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Gannett by 47,426.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gannett in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Gannett in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Gannett by 149.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gannett in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.
Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 230 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.9 million and Sunday circulation of 2.2 million; 249 weekly print media with total circulation of approximately 1.4 million; and 292 locally-focused websites.
