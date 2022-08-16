TheStreet Downgrades P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

P&F Industries Price Performance

P&F Industries stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.21 and a beta of 0.50. P&F Industries has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $7.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79.

P&F Industries Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On P&F Industries

About P&F Industries

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in P&F Industries stock. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in P&F Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PFIN Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.35% of P&F Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, manufactures, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company provides sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

