TheStreet Downgrades P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
P&F Industries Price Performance
P&F Industries stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.21 and a beta of 0.50. P&F Industries has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $7.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79.
P&F Industries Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On P&F Industries
About P&F Industries
P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, manufactures, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company provides sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on P&F Industries (PFIN)
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- MarketBeat Podcast: ESG – Profitably Invest Your Values
Receive News & Ratings for P&F Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P&F Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.