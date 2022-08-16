The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Lowered by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.0% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $1,573,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.15. 239,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,126,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.40. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $187.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

