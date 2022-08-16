The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,519 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in Walt Disney by 7.3% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 417,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,320,000 after acquiring an additional 16,232 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Performance

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $124.26 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $187.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $226.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.24, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

