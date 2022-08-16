The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5,751.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,225,230 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,204,290 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of TJX Companies worth $20,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TJX. StockNews.com downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Insider Activity

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.7 %

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $66.47. The company had a trading volume of 110,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,167,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

