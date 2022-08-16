The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Holdings Reduced by Peninsula Asset Management Inc.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $268,032,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Southern by 195.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,591,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,909 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,375,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,360,000 after acquiring an additional 758,323 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,314,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,074,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,816,000 after purchasing an additional 627,911 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,002,500. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Up 0.7 %

SO traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $78.93. 35,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,331,557. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $83.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Southern’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Southern’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.70.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.