The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Stock Price Up 6.8%

The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB – Get Rating) shares rose 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 103 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 101.50 ($1.23). Approximately 80,015 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 143,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95 ($1.15).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.17) price target on shares of The Pebble Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

The stock has a market cap of £169.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,537.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 99.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 106.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The Pebble Group plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health and beauty, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

