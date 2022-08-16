The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Short Interest Down 14.2% in July

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 458,100 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the July 15th total of 534,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

The Liberty Braves Group Price Performance

BATRA traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $28.48. 684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,054. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Liberty Braves Group has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $32.69. The firm has a market cap of $293.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty Braves Group

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty Braves Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,482,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,436,000 after purchasing an additional 248,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,458,000 after buying an additional 41,458 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 598,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,231,000 after buying an additional 73,135 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 310,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

