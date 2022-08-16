The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Short Interest Down 14.2% in July

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 458,100 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the July 15th total of 534,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.
The Liberty Braves Group Price Performance
BATRA traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $28.48. 684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,054. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Liberty Braves Group has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $32.69. The firm has a market cap of $293.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.00 and a beta of 0.90.
Insider Transactions at The Liberty Braves Group
In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile
The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.
