The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 791,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz makes up approximately 2.4% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $31,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 521.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 234.6% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 193,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,169,887.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,747,883.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,636 shares of company stock worth $1,788,497. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.0 %

KHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.30.

NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $38.94. The stock had a trading volume of 130,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,398,073. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 131.15%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

