The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the July 15th total of 2,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Hershey Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Hershey stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $230.72. 603,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,203. Hershey has a 52 week low of $167.80 and a 52 week high of $231.96. The company has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hershey will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSY. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $31,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,412,700.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $31,372.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,412,700.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $1,045,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,808,828.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 861,438 shares of company stock valued at $189,878,552 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Hershey in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Stories

