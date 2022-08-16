The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Cowen

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Cowen to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HAIN. Cowen began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. CL King began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HAIN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.23. 848,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,367. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average of $29.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

About The Hain Celestial Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

