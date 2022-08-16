The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Price Target Lowered to GBX 180 at Berenberg Bank

The Gym Group (LON:GYM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 290 ($3.50) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of The Gym Group stock opened at GBX 171 ($2.07) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £304.30 million and a P/E ratio of -8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.65, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 186.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 198.74. The Gym Group has a 1 year low of GBX 168 ($2.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 315 ($3.81).

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 202 gym sites under The Gym Group brand. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

