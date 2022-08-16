The Goldman Sachs Group Trims SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Target Price to $6.00

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SMRT. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.25 in a report on Friday. Colliers Securities lowered their target price on shares of SmartRent to $6.50 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SmartRent from $4.90 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of SmartRent from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of SmartRent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 7.03.

Get SmartRent alerts:

SmartRent Stock Performance

SMRT stock traded down 0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting 3.28. 7,319,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,345. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 5.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is 5.07. SmartRent has a 1-year low of 3.23 and a 1-year high of 15.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of SmartRent

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.41, for a total value of 1,102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,722,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 95,796,882.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO Demetrios Barnes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.90, for a total value of 245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 8,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.41, for a total value of 1,102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,722,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 95,796,882.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,590,727 shares of company stock valued at $7,867,728.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMRT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in SmartRent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of SmartRent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartRent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,403,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 93,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 22,332 shares in the last quarter.

About SmartRent

(Get Rating)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.