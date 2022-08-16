The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $86.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EQR. Evercore ISI set a $86.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.65.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

EQR opened at $79.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $67.48 and a twelve month high of $94.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 256,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,330,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 8,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,287,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 179,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after buying an additional 79,251 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

