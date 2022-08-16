The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 101.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.92.

Insider Activity

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $2,372,831.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,977,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,048,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $2,372,831.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,977,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,048,689.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,238,195 shares of company stock valued at $26,740,631. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $355.85 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $309.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.09%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

