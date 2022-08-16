The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Shares Gap Up to $7.60

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.60, but opened at $7.93. The GEO Group shares last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 121,679 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th.

The company has a market cap of $944.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 300.5% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

