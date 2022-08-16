The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Shares Gap Up to $7.60

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.60, but opened at $7.93. The GEO Group shares last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 121,679 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th.
The GEO Group Trading Up 0.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.49. The stock has a market cap of $944.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.63.
Institutional Trading of The GEO Group
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 300.5% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.
The GEO Group Company Profile
The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.
