The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the July 15th total of 45,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frederick D. Disanto purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $37,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,280.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frederick D. Disanto acquired 1,800 shares of Eastern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $37,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,280.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick D. Disanto bought 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $33,999.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,419 shares of company stock worth $113,729. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eastern

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EML. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Eastern by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 556,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eastern by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,114,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Eastern by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 185,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eastern by 24.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eastern Trading Up 0.8 %

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Eastern in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Eastern stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $22.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,761. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.35. Eastern has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $28.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $140.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Eastern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

About Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

