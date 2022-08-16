The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 21.25 on September 9th

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.25 ($0.26) per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

The Berkeley Group Price Performance

Shares of LON BKG opened at GBX 4,088 ($49.40) on Tuesday. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,490 ($42.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,232 ($63.22). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,983.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,996.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23. The stock has a market cap of £4.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 966.20.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKG shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,665 ($56.37) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,450 ($53.77) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,535 ($66.88) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,783.75 ($57.80).

Insider Buying and Selling

About The Berkeley Group

In related news, insider William Jackson purchased 16,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,657 ($44.19) per share, with a total value of £590,532.36 ($713,548.04).

(Get Rating)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.