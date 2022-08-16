Texas Yale Capital Corp. Raises Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $783,509,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,715.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,072,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $452,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,304 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,956,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,535,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $635,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,458,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,313,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,515 shares during the last quarter.

KKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.04.

NYSE KKR traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $56.92. The stock had a trading volume of 38,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,989. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.28 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The stock has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.44%.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 18,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,492.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 18,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

