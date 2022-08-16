Texas Yale Capital Corp. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.70. The company had a trading volume of 48,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,908. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.15.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

