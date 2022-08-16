Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $23.71 Million Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 483,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 42,779 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises approximately 1.3% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned 0.23% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $23,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMP traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.62. The company had a trading volume of 10,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,108. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $53.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.59 and its 200 day moving average is $49.37. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.87%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

