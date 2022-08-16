Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Tower Trading Down 0.8 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet raised American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.13.

Shares of AMT traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $279.27. 23,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,714. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.71.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.08%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

