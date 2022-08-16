Texas Yale Capital Corp. Grows Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,945,000 after purchasing an additional 33,533 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,055,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 252,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,954,000 after purchasing an additional 81,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.06. The stock had a trading volume of 80,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,045,361. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.46. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.62.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

