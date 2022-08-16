Texas Yale Capital Corp. Decreases Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Prologis by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis by 14,748.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 188,781 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Prologis by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Prologis by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prologis Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on PLD. Raymond James cut their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.17.

Prologis stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.29. 37,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,795,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

