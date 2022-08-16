Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires 724 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,147 shares of company stock worth $698,858 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $92.05. 509,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,401,118. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.19 and a 200-day moving average of $86.84. The firm has a market cap of $383.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.