Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires 375 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CORDA Investment Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $764,000. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.1 %

CVX traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,671,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,064,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $15,734,642.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,064,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,249,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,070 shares of company stock worth $34,022,033. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

