Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.11% from the company’s previous close.

TXRH has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.32.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $93.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $97.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.05.

Insider Activity

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James R. Zarley acquired 7,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.56 per share, for a total transaction of $498,788.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,069 shares in the company, valued at $498,788.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,461. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Zarley purchased 7,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.56 per share, for a total transaction of $498,788.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,788.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $1,002,826 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,560,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,457,000 after purchasing an additional 208,566 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 333,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,407,000 after purchasing an additional 73,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 75,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Featured Articles

