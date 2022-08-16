TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Short Interest Up 19.2% in July

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the July 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TETRA Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TETRA Technologies by 152.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 506.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 11,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 40.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

TETRA Technologies Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of NYSE TTI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.83. 1,434,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,768. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.93. TETRA Technologies has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $5.82. The company has a market cap of $491.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 2.71.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 14.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts predict that TETRA Technologies will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

