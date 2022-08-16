Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.15-$4.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Tennant from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Tennant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TNC opened at $71.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Tennant has a twelve month low of $54.90 and a twelve month high of $85.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.51 and its 200-day moving average is $68.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $280.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Tennant’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,001,000 after acquiring an additional 35,440 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 33,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,151,000 after acquiring an additional 25,841 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,852,000 after acquiring an additional 7,597 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

Further Reading

