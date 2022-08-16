Telos Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.22 Million (TLOS)

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Telos has a total market capitalization of $57.38 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telos coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000878 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Telos has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000223 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Telos Coin Profile

Telos (CRYPTO:TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

