TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEL. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Shares of TEL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.11. 6,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.12 and a 1-year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

