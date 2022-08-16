Tcwp LLC Takes $484,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 2,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,068,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.58.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $302.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $265.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.85. The stock has a market cap of $219.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.