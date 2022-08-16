Tcwp LLC Purchases Shares of 6,993 iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000. Tcwp LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Performance

IYM opened at $129.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.04 and a 200-day moving average of $134.24. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $110.35 and a 12-month high of $154.87.

