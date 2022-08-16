Tcwp LLC Purchases Shares of 11,726 BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 40,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 82,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

ICSH opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.11.

