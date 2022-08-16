Tcwp LLC Makes New Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,435,310,000 after purchasing an additional 257,679 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $2,060,325,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,009,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,342,830,000 after buying an additional 86,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.2 %

Several analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.74.

NYSE:MCD opened at $265.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $195.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $251.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.11.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.