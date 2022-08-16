Tcwp LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth about $215,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $84.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.59. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $75.33 and a one year high of $91.78.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

