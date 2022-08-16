Tcwp LLC Makes New $667,000 Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $743,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $477,000. Dohj LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $488,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $682,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %
NYSE:RTX opened at $96.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.78. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The company has a market cap of $141.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04.
Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.58%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Argus increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Vertical Research reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.
Raytheon Technologies Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
