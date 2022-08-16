Tcwp LLC Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Tcwp LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $99.51 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $108.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.184 per share. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

