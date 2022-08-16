Tcwp LLC Invests $730,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tcwp LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,780 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,747 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $152.13 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

