Tcwp LLC Invests $532,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,551 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. AT&T’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

