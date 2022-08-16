Tcwp LLC Acquires Shares of 4,081 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VOO opened at $394.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $361.52 and a 200 day moving average of $383.33. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

