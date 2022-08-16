Tcwp LLC Acquires New Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 17.4% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,367,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $266,051,000 after buying an additional 32,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 19.5% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $202.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.35 and a 52 week high of $233.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.08.

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

