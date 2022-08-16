Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Insight Inv LLC

Insight Inv LLC lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,483 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Target by 10.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 129,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,493,000 after acquiring an additional 12,492 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Target by 2.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 109,288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 142.9% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Target by 8.4% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 4.2% during the first quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Target Stock Up 2.7 %

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.15.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $178.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $82.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.64.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

