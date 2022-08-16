Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Invests $2.84 Million in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 317,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,641,000 after purchasing an additional 60,437 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 143,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,511,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,207,000 after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $195.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $163.11 and a 1 year high of $223.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.35.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO)
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.