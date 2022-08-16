Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Invests $2.84 Million in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 317,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,641,000 after purchasing an additional 60,437 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 143,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,511,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,207,000 after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $195.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $163.11 and a 1 year high of $223.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.35.

