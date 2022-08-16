Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Has $65.57 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,019 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 9.8% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $65,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 183.1% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $126.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.95. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

